Prime Minister’s Office is believed to have tasked ministers to engage with the media on government’s achievement in different sectors possibly to build a narrative ahead of the next general elections.

The media outreach comes at a time when India has thwarted fresh attempts by aggressive China to transgress into this side of the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and continues to hold positions on the other end with build up matching the PLA in Ladakh area where two friction points remain unresolved. Its also on the run up to the budget session and the nation going into election mode from next year.

Dr Bhagwat Karad, Minister of State for Finance, interacted with journalists covering union home ministry on Monday on counter-terrorism and human rights. He talked about zero tolerance policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for curbing terror funding, bringing down human rights abuses, enhancing social justice and financial inclusion.

‘Govt’s corrective measures’

Much of the initiatives, the junior finance minister said, gained currency post 2014. BJP MP Namgyal, who was present at the briefing, said there have been 168% reduction in terror activities and funding to anti-national elements and NGOs in Jammu and Kashmir from within and outside the country has been curtailed.

On queries on imports from China increasing even after Galwan standoff with People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in May of 2020, the MoS finance stated the government keeps on identifying areas and takes corrective measures. He said that the government imposed 200% import duty to discourage Chinese umbrellas flooding Indian markets.

“We take corrective measures whenever we get information of increasing imports of a particular item,” Karad commented. He also mentioned about indigenous production of toys have been incentivised to curb those imports from China and the PLI scheme is giving boost to domestic industry.

Prior to him, other ministers like MoS for Food Processing Industries and Jal Shakti Prahlad Singh Patel had briefed media on December 14 on agriculture issue at Madhya Pradesh Bhavan here. Another MoS Sanjeev Balyan, who looks after for Animal Husbandry, Dairing and Fisheries, is holding a presser on Tuesday on the “role of youngsters in development schemes and other issues concerning the ministry”.

It’s not very common for MoS to interact with media officially in this government, a government official observed on the latest drive.

