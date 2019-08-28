Cerebration Business Quiz heads to New Delhi

More than a drop to drink
The fifth round of the 17th edition of the Cerebration Business Quiz organised by BusinessLine, in association with the Union Bank of India, will be held in New Delhi on August 30.
After successfully completing the previous four rounds at Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kochi, the event will take place at Fortune Business School, Vasant Vihar in Delhi, at 2 pm.
Participants can register themselves by logging onto www.cerebration.co.in with each team comprising two persons from the same college or company.
A preliminary written round of 20 questions will be followed by the top six teams participating in a four-round regional final.
The questions will pertain to the world of business, framed in text, visual, audio and video formats.
Considered to be the toughest corporate quiz, it is targeted at business professionals, corporate executives, MBA aspirants and students of top B-schools.
The winner from each city will be declared a regional winner and will go to Mumbai on September 7 to participate in the grand finale, which will have six teams competing for the honours.
The winner takes home prize money of ₹75,000. Last year’s event saw 963 participants from companies such as Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services, Bajaj Finserv, Accenture, Novartis and BPCL.
Some colleges that participated were Welingkar Institute of Management, Aditya Institute of Management Studies and Research, and Valia college.
This year, in the inaugural round at Hyderabad, the duo representing eKincare emerged as winner; in Chennai it was IIT-Madras; in Bengaluru, Bizongo and in Kochi, Capgemini.
The last regional round will be held in Mumbai on September 7 forenoon followed by the grand finale in the afternoon.
