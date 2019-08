Third lunar bound orbit manoeuvre for Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft was performed successfully today at 0904 hr (IST), using the onboard propulsion system.

The duration of the manoeuvre was 1,190 seconds. The orbit achieved is 179 km x 1,412 km.All spacecraft parameters are normal.

The next lunar bound orbit manoeuvre is scheduled on August 30 between 1800 - 1900 hrs (IST), says a press release from Indian Space Research Organisation.