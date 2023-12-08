A steady flow of people from across the State made a beeline since 6 am on Friday at the Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan, the Chief Minister’s Camp Office that was called ‘Pragati Bhavan’ during the KCR regime. After announcing the change of name at the swearing-in ceremony on Thursday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said that the office would be open for the people to walk in and share their grievances and suggestions.

As the word spread, hundreds of people from different parts of the State started trickling in at the Begumpet premises, holding pleas on a variety of issues that they faced. From issues relating to land and house sites to jobs, they came with appeals.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other Ministers, has participated in the ‘Praja Darbar’ and received the appeals from the people. A helpdesk has been set up at the venue to register the complaints.

As promised during his election campaign, the Chief Minister got the barbed fence dismantled, facilitating easy access for the public to the Camp Office. The heavily secured office largely remained inaccessible for the commoners during the KCR regime.

white papers

Faced with the daunting task of implementing the ‘six guarantees’ that it promised during the Assembly elections, the new Congress Government has decided to release ‘white papers’ on the key sectors, reflecting the financial health of the State.

D Sridhar Babu, one of the 11 Ministers that took oath on Thursday along with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, said that the white papers would throw light on the State’s financial condition.

The decision was taken at the maiden Cabinet meeting held at the Secretariat on Thursday evening after the swearing-in ceremony held at the LB Stadium.

The Cabinet has decided to implement two (free bus travel for women and Rs 10-lakh health insurance scheme) out of the six promises made by the party from December 9, marking the birthday of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. The Chief Minister was reportedly briefed by the officials that the power utilities were to get dues to the tune of Rs 85,000 crore from the Government.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet has decided to convene the Assembly session on December 9 where the newly-elected legislators would take the oath. The session will also see the election of the new Speaker. The Congress has named Gaddam Prasad Kumar as the new Speaker.