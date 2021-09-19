Charanjit Singh Channi is Punjab CM

Commercial vehicles on the green-way
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Ending the day-long suspense, the Congress high command named Charanjit Singh Channi, the Technical Education Minister in Amarinder Singh Cabinet, as the new Chief Minister of Punjab on Sunday. The Congress Legislative Party has accepted this suggestion of the party high command. Channi and the new Cabinet will take oath on Monday.
Channi, a Congress MLA from Rupnagar district, is known as the Dalit face of the party. By selecting him as the CLP leader, the Congress is also reaching out to the 30 per cent strong Dalit vote base in the State ahead of the coming Assembly elections. The 49-year-old Channi has been in the good books of both the high command and the Amarinder Singh camp.
Channi and other senior leaders such as Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa met Governor Banwarilal Purohit to stake his claim to form the Cabinet. By making Channi as the successor to Amrinder, the high command is also trying to placate him. Channi has also served briefly as the Opposition leader of the State Assembly during the tenure of Prakash Singh Badal.
“We have presented our stance, unanimously supported by party MLAs, before the Governor. Oath taking ceremony will take place at 11 am tomorrow,” Channi told reporters after the meeting.
Channi is a post graduate in business administration and is working on his PhD from Punjab University. He started as a municipal councillor in Kharar Municipality and was elected as an MLA in 2007 and subsequently in 2012 and 2017.
Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Twitter: Congratulations to Channi for the new responsibility. We must continue to fulfill the promises made to the people of Punjab. Their trust is of paramount importance.
“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that Charanjit Singh Channi has been unanimously elected as the Leader of the Congress Legislature Party of Punjab,” said AICC general secretary Harish Rawat after the CLP meeting.
Hydrogen generation from agri residue could well change the mobility scenario
Genomic sequencing efforts in different parts of the country are aimed at halting the mutating Covid-19 virus ...
The US-based start-up Boom Supersonic is putting together an aircraft that can fly at a maximum speed of Mach ...
The glaciers of the Himalayas gave birth to many great rivers: The Yangtze, Ganges, Indus and Mekong.Over a ...
Are cryptocurrency investors tempting you to join the bandwagon? Check out these facts before you turn towards ...
Nifty of 2020-21 has shades of Sensex of 2006-07, but fundamentals today are starkly different
The benchmark indices, which gave up the gains made in the week on Friday, seem to have limited upside
Target maturity funds offer predictable returns if you stay put till maturity
Books to look out for from Westland
Kaveree Bamzai’s book on the three Khans – Aamir, Salman and Shah Rukh - traces their rise to stardom against ...
In his new book, author Prakash Iyer talks about learnings from real-world experiences
Kathmandu wants out from what it perceives to be a ‘claustrophobic embrace’ with New Delhi, and instead have a ...
Gen Z has brought side-hustles to the fore. How can brands leverage this trend?
Covid-19 has led to the emergence of different consumer segments. Marketers should take note
Its best two segments - formal shoes and school shoes - may have been hit badly, but Bata India is digging its ...
A recap of our favourite campaigns
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...