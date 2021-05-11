Chavan to head Congress’ panel to study poll defeats

A three-pronged transformation
Anish Shah, Mahindra group’s first professional MD, has a clear growth strategy. But it all hinges on ...
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan will chair a five-member group to evaluate the reasons for the Congress’s defeat in the recent Assembly elections in four States. The party suffered setbacks in Kerala, Assam, West Bengal and in Puducherry, where it was in power.
Apart from Chavan, former ministers Salman Khurshid, Manish Tewari and Vincent H Pala and MP from Tamil Nadu in Lok Sabha Jothimani are the other members in the panel.
The group has been asked to submit its report to party president Sonia Gandhi within two weeks.
Party general secretary KC Venugopal had told reporters after a meeting of the Congress Working Committee that the party will fix accountability for the defeat based on the findings in the report.
The Congress president also appointed a 13-member Covid-19 Relief Task Force headed by former Union Health Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad along with senior leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ambika Soni, Mukul Wasnik, Jairam Ramesh and Youth Congress president BV Srinivas.
