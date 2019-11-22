Chennai and Tamil Nadu Forecast: Friday, November 22

STRAP: The old wives say that a crow flying alone is a sign of stormy weather; a pair of them flying together is an indication of fine weather; and if it’s a murder of crows cawing in chorus, it’s a sign of a natural disaster! Well, it looks like the crows will be flying alone or in pairs through much of the day today in Chennai. Look out for them

Vanakkam! Chennai may have stayed mostly clear during the day on Thursday, but thunderstorms returned from 6.30 pm across the stretch from North of Swarnabhoomi to Cuddalore, Kalpakkam, Mahabalipuram, Siruseri, Perungalathur, Ramapuram and Avadi as well as Minjur — all to the South, West, and North of the city.

Two hours later, another batch of thunderstorms announced their arrival over Siruseri-Kelamabakkam and spread out more by 9.30 pm into the interior, including Maraimalai Nagar, Gudvanchery and Perungalathur. Shortly after midnight, a big one and its entourage lined up along the coast, off Kelambakkam and extending to the seas just off Chennai.

Most strayed once again just to the South of Chennai from Ramapuram to Siruseri to Kelambakkam to Chengalpattu and Padalam. Potent embers posed right off Chennai at around 2 am this morning, even as a late raid by thunderstorms from the South hit Thoraipakkam, Palavakkam, Velachery and Adyar at 2.30 am, before straying South-West into Thandalam, Tambaram, Perungalathur, Gudvanchery, Kattankulathur, Maraimalai Nagar and Singaperumal Koil.

The next batch slammed the stretch from Kelambakkam, Siruseri and Thalambur at around 4 am and cut a patch to the South-West by 5 am to Kalavakkam, Thiruporur, Ammapettai, Karumnbakkam, Tirukazhukundram, and Anjur. Another strike at around 6.50 am saw the thunderstorms fan out to the North-West but towards the interior West of Chennai before a lone, weaker storm chose to sit bang over the city at around 7.50 am.

This was even as areas into the interior of Tamil Nadu to the South-West of Chennai — centred around Sriperumbudur, Pannur, Vallakkottai, Sunguvarchatram, Mappedu, Sengadu, Mannur, Padappai and Oragadam — continued to receive a walloping by 8.15 am.

So, here’s what the city can expect today:

Chennai: 40% chance of rain during the day, and 30% at night

Partly cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of rain/ thunderstorms. High at 28 degrees Celsius. Winds to be north-easterly at 19 km/hr. A partly cloudy night, with chances of precipitation at 30 per cent. A low of 24 per cent with winds from the North-North-East. The Chennai Met Office of India Meteorological Department has forecast scattered rainfall for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry for the rest of the day.

International forecaster AccuWeather observed mist (rainy) conditions over parts of Chennai in the morning, winds north-easterly at 13 km/hr with a temperature of 27 degrees Celsius likely reaching a peak of 31 degrees Celsius (real feel of 32 degrees Celsius). A breezy morning with the clouds and sun battling each other, and a couple of showers. A partly cloudy night with showers and a low of 24 degrees Celsius.

Weather.com, an IBM Business, says scattered thunderstorms are in order for the rest of the day, when temperatures may peak to 29 degrees Celsius. The winds were north-easterly at 18 km/hr, with humidity at 83 per cent. Chances of precipitation will rise from a low of 45 per cent mid-morning, to 50 per cent into the night with breezy conditions throughout.

Chennai International Airport (MAA/VOMM): Rains with winds north-easterly at 7 km/hr and temperature 26 degrees Celsius at 8.30 am. Current disruptions: an average delay of five minutes in arrivals (reducing tendency); 11 minutes in departures (reducing tendency). A Colombo-Chennai Srilankan on a descent was flying around a thunderstorm located above Kelambakkam on its approach. A Delhi-Chennai Air India flight preceding it for a scheduled landing at around 8.30 am. Other flights on approach were IndiGo’s Singapore-Chennai and Delhi-Chennai SpiceJet. Readying for immediate departures were Air India to Delhi (8.40 am scheduled); Vistara to Mumbai (8.40 am estimated), IndiGo to Madurai (8.45 am scheduled); Mumbai (8.50 am estimated) and Thiruvananthapuram (9 am scheduled).

Puducherry: 80% chance of rain

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, turning mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Expected high of 29 degrees Celsius. Winds north-easterly at 15-30 km/h. Chances of rain at 80 per cent. Evening thunderstorms likely. A low of around 25 degrees Celsius. Winds from the North-North-East at 15-25 km/h. Chances of rain at 80 per cent.

Puducherry Domestic Airport (PNY/VOPC): Rainy at 8.30 am, with temperature at 24 degrees Celsius and variable winds. A Tuticorin-Chennai flight was overflying to the West at 14,000 ft. Expected arrivals were SpiceJet from Hyderabad (11.25 am) and Bengaluru (1.35 pm). Return flights to Hyderabad at 11.45 am and Bengaluru at 2 pm.

Salem: 40% chance of rain

Mixed clouds and sun in the morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High near 30 degrees Celsius. Winds from East-North-East at 10-15 km/h. Chances of rain at 40 per cent. A partly to mostly cloudy evening with scattered thunderstorms. Low at 22 degrees Celsius. Winds light and variable. Chances of rain at 40 per cent.

Salem Domestic Airport (SXV/VSOM): Cloudy with temperature at 30 degrees Celsius and winds from North at 14 km/hr. Earliest scheduled arrival is TruJet (ATR) from Chennai at 11.25 am and departure (ATR) at 11.45 am.

Coimbatore: 50% chance of rain

Mostly cloudy early in the morning, with scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High at 29 degrees Celsius. Winds from East-North-East at 10-15 km/h. Chances of rain at 50 per cent. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening with a low of 22 degrees Celsius. Winds light and variable. Chances of rain 60 per cent.

Coimbatore International Airport (CJB/VOCB): Foggy, with temperature at 25 degrees Celsius and winds from North-East at 11 km/hr. An IndiGo flight from Bengaluru was descending for landing at 8.49 am, while a Kochi-Chennai SpiceJet had bypassed the airport at 32,850 ft. Scheduled arrivals included IndiGo from Delhi at 9.30 am and from Delhi at 9.30 am (estimated); Corendon from Chennai at 10.10 am (scheduled). Departures were IndiGo to Bengaluru at 10 am (estimated); to Chennai at 10.10 am; and Corendon to Chennai at 10.40 am.

Tiruchirappalli: 60% chance of rain

Foggy morning with scattered thunderstorms likely developing in the afternoon. High around 30 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-East at 15-25 km/h. Chances of rain at 60 per cent. Mostly cloudy in the evening with scattered thunderstorms. Low at 24 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-East at 10 to 15 km/h. Chances of rain at 60 per cent.

Tiruchirappalli International Airport (TRZ/VOTR): Foggy morning with temperature at 25 degrees Celsius and winds from the North-East at 18 km/hr. Arrivals were Malindo Air from Kuala Lumpur at 10 am (estimated); IndiGo from Chennai at 11 am (Scheduled); and Air India from Chennai at 1.45 pm (scheduled). Departures included Srilankan to Colombo at 10.10 am (estimated); Malindo to Kuala Lumpur at 10.35 am (scheduled); and IndiGo to Chennai at 12.10 pm (scheduled).

Madurai: 50% Chances of rain

Mostly cloudy in the morning giving way to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High near 30 degrees Celsius. Winds from the North-East at 15 to 25 km/h. Chances of rain at 50 per cent. Cloudy skies early in the evening, followed by partial clearing. Low at 24 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-North-East at 10 to 15 km/h. Chances of rain at 20 per cent.

Madurai Domestic Airport (IXM/VOMD): Cloudy with temperature at 29 degrees Celsius and winds north-easterly at 14 km/hr. Earliest arrivals were IndiGo from Chennai 10.10 am; SpiceJet from Chennai at 11 am (scheduled) and Air India from Chennai t 11.20 am (scheduled). Departures included Srilankan to Colombo at 10.15 am (estimated) IndiGo to Chennai at 10.35 am (scheduled); and SpiceJet to Chennai at 11.30 am (scheduled).

Thoothukudi: 80% chance of rain

Mostly cloudy morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High at 29 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-East at 15-30 km/h. Chances of rain at 80 per cent. Evening thunderstorms with low around 25 degrees Celsius. Winds from North-North-East at 15-25 km/h. Chances of rain at 100 per cent.

Tuticorin Domestic Airport (TCR/VOTK): Overcast, with temperature at 29 degrees Celsius, winds north-easterly at 14 km/hr. Earliest arrivals included IndiGo from Chennai at 12.05 pm (scheduled) and SpiceJet from Chennai at 2.50 pm (scheduled). Departures: IndiGo to Chennai at 12.35 pm (scheduled) and SpiceJet to Chennai at 3.10 pm (estimated).

Chennai’s bloggers and Twitterati posted the following updates as they mulled over weather conditions for the day in Chennai and for the rest of Tamil Nadu:

https://twitter.com/ravikeerthi22/status/1197413327615299584?s=20