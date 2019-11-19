Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather forecast for November 19, 2019

Fasal Bima, a story of dashed hopes
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
Vanakkam! A trough — a rudimentary but elongated low-pressure area that collects moisture blown in from the sea — has gotten embedded into the easterly wind flow from the Equatorial Indian Ocean off the South Sri Lanka coast to the South-West Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu.
Well, that covers almost the entire stretch of the Tamil Nadu coast, and is the best thing to happen to the North-East monsoon. The moisture collected in the trough should in turn get directed towards the coast in the form of rain, though this will depend on a number of helpful local factors.
The trough has already brought 3 cm of rain to Tarangambadi (Nagapattinam), on Monday; and 2 cm each to Ambasamudram, Sivagiri, and Papanasam (all Tirunelveli); Anaikaranchatram Kollidam (Nagapattinam); Tenkasi (Tirunelveli), and Parangipettai (Cuddalore); and 1 cm each to Manimutharu (Tirunelveli); Usilampatti (Madurai); Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram); Palayamkottai (Tirunelveli); Karaikal (Karaikal), and Watrap (Virudhunagar).
The outlook for Chennai city is generally cloudy conditions. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Sun, clouds, and showers are variously forecast to continue to test the patience of Chennaiites, who long for a real walloping by the easterly winds.
It will likely be the Chirala, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur and Sulurpetta areas along the adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast that will see better gains this Tuesday morning. But things are forecast to change later into the day and night, with Chennai and the rest of the coast joining the party in turns.
The Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department sees light to moderate rain at many places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today (Tuesday). Heavy rain has been forecast for isolated places in the Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts.
International forecaster AccuWeather sees intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers during the day followed by a considerably cloudy night with a couple of showers.
Isolated thunderstorms is the outlook from Weather.com, an IBM Business, the likelihood for which increases from 30 per cent during the day to 80 per cent at night.
Chennai’s bloggers, their followers and the Twitterati assessed the city’s prospects as follows:
Farmers, reeling under crop losses, feel the Centre’s crop insurance scheme is merely helping insurance firms ...
When Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana was rolled out three years ago, insurers were excited and made a beeline ...
Undoubtedly 2019 will be a testing year for Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY), the flagship crop ...
This iconic notebook is a sleek powerhouse for executives
In the absence of a Will, succession laws decide who will inherit your estate
If you deal with digital transaction on regular basis and are worried about data theft, then opt for it
The economy decelerated in the first half of FY20, and the impact is evident in many industries. How did India ...
Both the Sensex and the Nifty take a breather; a clear direction is awaited
On lockdown for over 100 days, Kashmir’s plight has crippled its artistes — painters and poets, playwrights ...
Crossing the border from Pakistan, thousands of Hindu refugees hope to soon reach a destination called Indian ...
From a runaway beggar to heading the state’s top institution for folk arts, Manjamma’s extraordinary life ...
Cat-and-mouse games between man-eaters and humans are a part of life in the Sundarbans
Tech interventions are speeding a brand’s journey to the store
Storytelling meets consumer insights over a cup of coffee
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...