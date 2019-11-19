Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather forecast for November 19, 2019

Vanakkam! A trough — a rudimentary but elongated low-pressure area that collects moisture blown in from the sea — has gotten embedded into the easterly wind flow from the Equatorial Indian Ocean off the South Sri Lanka coast to the South-West Bay of Bengal off North Tamil Nadu.

Well, that covers almost the entire stretch of the Tamil Nadu coast, and is the best thing to happen to the North-East monsoon. The moisture collected in the trough should in turn get directed towards the coast in the form of rain, though this will depend on a number of helpful local factors.

The trough has already brought 3 cm of rain to Tarangambadi (Nagapattinam), on Monday; and 2 cm each to Ambasamudram, Sivagiri, and Papanasam (all Tirunelveli); Anaikaranchatram Kollidam (Nagapattinam); Tenkasi (Tirunelveli), and Parangipettai (Cuddalore); and 1 cm each to Manimutharu (Tirunelveli); Usilampatti (Madurai); Rameswaram (Ramanathapuram); Palayamkottai (Tirunelveli); Karaikal (Karaikal), and Watrap (Virudhunagar).

The outlook for Chennai city is generally cloudy conditions. Light rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 33 and 26 degrees Celsius, respectively. Sun, clouds, and showers are variously forecast to continue to test the patience of Chennaiites, who long for a real walloping by the easterly winds.

It will likely be the Chirala, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur and Sulurpetta areas along the adjoining South Andhra Pradesh coast that will see better gains this Tuesday morning. But things are forecast to change later into the day and night, with Chennai and the rest of the coast joining the party in turns.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department sees light to moderate rain at many places over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry today (Tuesday). Heavy rain has been forecast for isolated places in the Dharmapuri, Salem, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Ramanathapuram districts.

What other forecasters see

International forecaster AccuWeather sees intervals of clouds and sunshine with a couple of showers during the day followed by a considerably cloudy night with a couple of showers.

Isolated thunderstorms is the outlook from Weather.com, an IBM Business, the likelihood for which increases from 30 per cent during the day to 80 per cent at night.

Chennai’s bloggers, their followers and the Twitterati assessed the city’s prospects as follows:

While we wait for #NEM2019 to pick up once again over #Chennai & rest of N. Coastal #TamilNadu today could see isolated heavy rains over South #AndhraPradesh & North Coastal TN.Tomorrow more places in Coastal TN could come under active rainy spell. #COMK https://t.co/HYItwun9xF pic.twitter.com/D7pjB4ANYc — ChennaiRains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) November 19, 2019

A good start to the day. Rain bands moving from E/NE which could mean #Rains crossing the #Chennai coast finally. Detailed #COMK post will follow shortly but please be prepared for #ChennaiRains today. As of now forget the intensity and let us enjoy when the rains come. #NEM2019 pic.twitter.com/G4xFirwTYQ — ChennaiRains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) November 19, 2019

Good to see #Rains return to interior parts of #TamilNadu, indicative of strengthening Easterlies. From now on #NEM2019 can only get better for coastal places like #Chennai & Delta. Keep calm & follow #COMK. pic.twitter.com/3Z5oFSgTHw — ChennaiRains (COMK) (@ChennaiRains) November 18, 2019

Cuddalore Collectorate 48

Parangipettai- Cuddalore 33 — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 19, 2019

Next 24 hours



Heavy: Nagercoil and Trivandrum border



Moderate to heavy: Tirunelveli-Nagercoil stretch



Slight to moderate: Tuticorin, Rameshwaram, Delta coast, Pondicherry, Kanchipuram (New Changalpet dist coast), and most parts of Chennai.#Chennairains #chennairain — Chennai Weather Updates (@chennai_updates) November 19, 2019

Easterlies to strengthen in next 2-3 days.



Good news - Strong easterlies from 20th Nov. Rain to increase from Wednesday/Thursday. This time coastal areas of Tamilnadu. Enjoy. pic.twitter.com/DW3xX1OBIm — Parthan IN Weather (@parthasri201475) November 18, 2019

Light rain likely in Chennai, Kanchi, Tiruvallur and Vellore district during next 24 hours.



Moderate rain likely over Tuticorin, Nellai and Virudhunagar districts.



Entire coastal and parts of interior TN likely to get light rain during next 24 hours. pic.twitter.com/vEjPr7rxSn — Parthan IN Weather (@parthasri201475) November 18, 2019

My trust on NEM always exist, never doubt on this monsoon this year. From 20th Nov, rain will increase, but don't expect flooding rains.



We can expect good spells till first week of December minimum. It's just matter of time. Have patience, that is important during NEM. pic.twitter.com/yZh9TDegP8 — Parthan IN Weather (@parthasri201475) November 17, 2019

Rains expected to increase over NTN/SAP coast in the next 48 hrs. #Chennai should not miss this spell hopefully.



Things getting aligned for a proper #November end system to move towards #TamilNadu coast. Lets see how things evolve in coming days.#Chennairains #NEM2019 pic.twitter.com/Jq9xokDwZj — Hrishi Jawahar (@jhrishi2) November 19, 2019