National

Chennai rain: Eight flights cancelled

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on November 10, 2021

Seven flights on Wednesday and one early on Thursday cancelled following extreme rain forecast

Eight flights — seven on Wednesday and one early on Thursday morning — have been cancelled at Chennai airport due to the forecast adverse weather conditions. Passengers will have to check with the airlines concerned for updates, says a tweet by the Airports Authority of India, Chennai.

According to the meteorological department, isolated extremely heavy falls (20-plus cm) are very likely over several districts of central and northern coastal Tamil Nadu till November 11. The intensity would reduce to isolated heavy falls from November 12.

Published on November 10, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.