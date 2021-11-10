Chennai rain: Eight flights cancelled

Eight flights — seven on Wednesday and one early on Thursday morning — have been cancelled at Chennai airport due to the forecast adverse weather conditions. Passengers will have to check with the airlines concerned for updates, says a tweet by the Airports Authority of India, Chennai.

According to the meteorological department, isolated extremely heavy falls (20-plus cm) are very likely over several districts of central and northern coastal Tamil Nadu till November 11. The intensity would reduce to isolated heavy falls from November 12.