Chennai records negative growth in daily Covid-19 cases for second day running

For the second consecutive day, Chennai saw negative growth as daily Covid-19 recovery was more than the number of new cases. The city added 4,250 new cases on Monday (4,206 on Sunday), while the recovery was 4,533 (4,271) on Sunday), according to State health ministry data.

As on Monday, there were 31,142 persons under treatment in the city, including house treatment (31,535 on Sunday).

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Monday added 15,684 new cases (15,659 on Sunday) to take the total number of infections to 10,97,672. A record 13,625 were discharged to take the total number of active cases to 1,07,145.

There were 94 deaths (35 in Chennai) registered and 1,20,184 samples tested.

After Chennai, Chengalpattu reported the highest number of infections (1,142); followed by Coimbatore (1,056); Tiruvallur (838); Madurai (524); Erode (515) and Thoothukudi (503).

On Monday, there was a sharp increase in vaccination with 1,59,272 persons getting vaccinated across the State as against 10,553 on Sunday, the data said.