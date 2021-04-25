Chennai records negative growth in daily Covid-19 cases

In a positive sign for Chennai, after 49 days the city recorded negative growth in daily Covid-19 cases as the number of recoveries was more than the number of daily new cases. The city added 4,206 new cases, while the number of cases of recovery was 4,271, according to the State health ministry data.

As on Sunday, 31,535 persons were under treatment in the city, including house treatment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu added 15,659 new cases on Sunday (14,842 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections to 10,81,988. A record 11,065 patients were discharged, to take the total number of active cases to 1,05,180.

The state registered 82 deaths (30 in Chennai) and 1,26,298 samples were tested.

After Chennai, Chengalpattu reported the highest number of infections (1,242); followed by Coimbatore (1,038); Tiruvallur (885); Madurai (603); Kancheepuram (558); Tirunelveli (549) and Salem (511), the data said.