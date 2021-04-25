National

Chennai records negative growth in daily Covid-19 cases

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on April 25, 2021

Tamil Nadu adds 15,659 cases on Sunday

In a positive sign for Chennai, after 49 days the city recorded negative growth in daily Covid-19 cases as the number of recoveries was more than the number of daily new cases. The city added 4,206 new cases, while the number of cases of recovery was 4,271, according to the State health ministry data.

As on Sunday, 31,535 persons were under treatment in the city, including house treatment.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu added 15,659 new cases on Sunday (14,842 on Saturday) to take the total number of infections to 10,81,988. A record 11,065 patients were discharged, to take the total number of active cases to 1,05,180.

The state registered 82 deaths (30 in Chennai) and 1,26,298 samples were tested.

After Chennai, Chengalpattu reported the highest number of infections (1,242); followed by Coimbatore (1,038); Tiruvallur (885); Madurai (603); Kancheepuram (558); Tirunelveli (549) and Salem (511), the data said.

Published on April 25, 2021

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

coronavirus
Covid-19
Tamil Nadu
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.