Chhattisgarh DM tests Covid-19 positive within a couple of days after receiving second dose of vaccine

A District Magistrate (DM) in Chhattisgarh contracted coronavirus days after receiving both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
Janjgir-Champa District Collector Yashwant Kumar (IAS) tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He took to the microblogging site Twitter to reveal the news.
He tweeted: “I got COVID positive today at 11/03/2021. I have got 2nd dose of vaccination on 8/03/2021. COVID vaccine becomes effective after 14 days of the second dose. So, it’s my humble request that don’t believe in rumours & please don’t spread it too.”
Kumar further asked people who came in his contact in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19.
He, however, did not develop any Covid-19 symptoms.
He was administered the first dose of the vaccine on February 8.
Kumar has now been home quarantined for a period of at least two weeks.
Meanwhile, around three lakh people have been tested positive for the virus in the State so far, with 3,875 deaths reported. The active cases stand at 3,537.
