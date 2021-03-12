National

Chhattisgarh DM tests Covid-19 positive within a couple of days after receiving second dose of vaccine

Prashasti Awasthi Mumbai | Updated on March 12, 2021

Urges people on Twitter not to believe rumours, points out that vaccine is effective only after 14 days but he had tested positive within three days

A District Magistrate (DM) in Chhattisgarh contracted coronavirus days after receiving both doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

Janjgir-Champa District Collector Yashwant Kumar (IAS) tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday. He took to the microblogging site Twitter to reveal the news.

He tweeted: “I got COVID positive today at 11/03/2021. I have got 2nd dose of vaccination on 8/03/2021. COVID vaccine becomes effective after 14 days of the second dose. So, it’s my humble request that don’t believe in rumours & please don’t spread it too.”

Kumar further asked people who came in his contact in the last few days to get tested for Covid-19.

He, however, did not develop any Covid-19 symptoms.

He was administered the first dose of the vaccine on February 8.

Kumar has now been home quarantined for a period of at least two weeks.

Meanwhile, around three lakh people have been tested positive for the virus in the State so far, with 3,875 deaths reported. The active cases stand at 3,537.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on March 12, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.