Chhattisgarh health minister raises concerns over Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine

Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan responded to the concern of the Health Minister of Chhattisgarh TS Singh Deo regarding the efficacy of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

TS Singh Deo raised concerns about the "incomplete third phase trials" of the vaccine and the "absence of expiration date on the vials" in a tweet.

Singh Deo had also enclosed a letter to the Centre on the matter. He had also urged the Centre to "halt the supply of COVAXIN to Chhattisgarh until these issues are addressed."

Responding to Singh Deo’s letter, Harsh Vardhan put out a detailed explanation. He also indicated that Chhattisgarh is lagging behind the vaccination schedule and this is a growing concern for the Centre.

Harsh Vardhan responded saying that all vaccines supplied to states are "safe and immunogenic" and should be used expeditiously, NDTV reported.

"Your concern regarding the unavailability of expiry date on Covaxin vial is also completely unfounded and without basis, as the same is mentioned on the label of vaccine vials," the minister wrote. He also attached a photo of a vial with the label.

Harsh Vardhan also noted that while Chhattisgarh has "achieved 69.87 per cent coverage of its health care workers by giving them the first dose of the vaccine, the state has been able to cover only 9.55 per cent of its 2,09,512 front line workers through the first dose of the vaccine."

Covaxin has secured approval for use by the Centre last month without finishing the third phase of trials. The vaccine has been approved under clinical trial mode. This means that the people who will be inoculated by the vaccine need to be monitored.