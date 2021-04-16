Chief Minister launches AP Amul Project in Guntur

Beware the quantum computers
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy today launched AP Amul Project in Guntur district and outlined ₹4,000 crore plans to strengthen the milk supply chain.
The Chief Minister said the project was started following an MoU with Amul on July 21, 2020 for the empowerment of women self help groups by encouraging the setting up of milk cooperatives in government sector.
Through the AP-Amul project, 9,899 villages across the State will be brought under milk production, where Bulk Milk Cooling Units (BMCU) and Automatic Milk Collection Units (AMCU) will be set up.
GCMMF (Amul) MD RS Sodhi and Sabarkanta Co-operative Society MD BM Patel were among those who participated through video conference.
The AP Amul Palavelluva Project was started on December 2 and milk is being collected in 400 villages in Chittoor, YSR Kadapa and Prakasam districts. From today, milk will be collected from 129 villages in the Guntur district and in 174 villages in Chittoor district.
He said the women in 400 villages are getting ₹5-7 more per litre than the existing price.
The Chief Minister said Amul has been paying remunerative price in the market. Amul, which is a cooperative movement, pays more than the existing price per liter and the profit earned would be distributed among the stakeholders every six months.
He said 41.44 lakh liters of milk was collected from 10,871 women dairy farmers in 400 villages of Chittoor, Kadapa and Prakasam districts from December 2 and ₹18.46 crore has been paid. Amul paid ₹3.52 crore more than the existing price.
