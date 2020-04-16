Child prodigies develop ventilators, automatic hand-sanitiser machine

A brother-duo Vinayak and Kartik Tara, aged 8 and 12 years old from Ambala, Haryana, have developed ventilators and automatic water/sanitizer dispensers to help reduce contact between healthcare workers and Covid-19 patients. Created at a bare minimum cost, the prototypes can be installed at hospitals, vegetable mandis, kirana stores, police stations, and even police vans. Both siblings have been pursuing a course in Robotics for 4 years through RoboChamps, an Edutech startup based out of Chandigarh.

To curb the spread of the virus further and help the frontline staff, the duo created the automatic sanitizer dispenser prototype that can detect a hand from a range of 2 cms. It works in the same manner as how automatic taps work in malls.

It has been built within a price bracket of Rs 850. The kids are aiming to deliver at least 100 prototypes immediately and have urged the Indian government to extend its support to them.

Similarly, for helping frontline medical staff at hospitals, the kids have created automatic ventilators that work in synergy with a mobile app for accurate monitoring and controlling. The entire design is created to be economical within a price range of Rs1,560. The sibling duo conceptualized, designed and built the automated machines under the guidance of Akshay Ahuja, Founder, RoboChamps.

Ahuja stated in the official release: “Due to Covid-19 lockdown, we found it difficult to keep educating children due to our offline model. Hence we have started consulting them through video conferencing to help them continue with their education. During the lockdown both our students were bored and thought of creating some robot so we started thinking of innovative ways of how we could create a Robot that could help during Corona, this is where the idea to create this Robot prototype came in mind.”

Currently, both the kids are working on two more robot prototypes. The 1st model will help deliver food to Covid 19 patients without human intervention. It will be customized as per beds in the hospital and this robot can supply food to every patient automatically.

The 2nd model will be a structure that can sanitize the whole body when someone passes through it. The structure can be installed in schools, malls, and all other crowded places once lockdown is over.

12-year-old Kartik Tara of Class 8 said, “Since the lockdown, we have been seeing news all over the internet, television about how Corona has affected countries, people and economies at a large scale. We got inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives along with a few other startups for dealing with Corona. I want to contribute to society and promote the Skill India.”

He further added, “I plan to be an entrepreneur one day and Akshay Sir has been constantly helping us during this project through video conferencing and we are relentlessly working on creating more Robots for future also.”

8-year-old Vinayak Tara of Class 4th said: “I am really happy that we created something that will help hospitals and public places. Akshay sir has been mentoring us constantly on a video call and I want to thank him for all his hard work.”