China should complete disengagement process, resolve other LAC issues at the earliest, says Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar pressed China to follow through the agreement reached last September on completing the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh at the earliest and resolving the remaining issues, in a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, on the sidelines of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Wednesday.

“EAM pointed out to the State Councillor that the successful disengagement in the Pangong Lake Area earlier this year had created conditions for resolving the remaining issues. It was expected that the Chinese side would work with us towards this objective. EAM noted, however, that the situation in the remaining areas is still unresolved,” according to an official statement from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Minister pointed out that in their previous meeting both sides had agreed that a prolongation of the existing situation was not in the interest of either side as it was impacting bilateral relationship in a negative manner. “Assessing the overall relationship, EAM emphasised that maintenance of peace and tranquility in the border areas has been the foundation for the development of ties since 1988. The attempts to change the status quo last year that also disregarded commitments under the 1993 and 1996 agreements have inevitably affected ties,” the release stated.

Jaishankar stressed that it was in mutual interest that the two sides work towards early resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh, while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols.

Both Ministers agreed that the next round of the Meeting of Senior Military Commanders should be convened at the earliest. They also agreed that in this meeting, the two sides should discuss all the remaining issues and seek a mutually acceptable solution.

“There was also an understanding that both sides will continue to ensure stability on the ground and neither side will take any unilateral action that could increase tension,” the release said.