China tussle: Congress walks out, reiterates demand for a debate

The Congress demanded a discussion on the situation along the borders with China. The party walked out of Lok Sabha protesting the statement of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Leader of the party in the lower House Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said his party’s demand to salute the soldiers was rejected by the government. He said Parliament should discuss the situation and in 1962, the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru apprised the House about the situation during the war with China.
Chowdhury said, Congress has given notices to discuss the situation. “People have the right to know about the situation in Ladakh. But this government is acting against all democratic procedures. They are scared of questions,” he said. He said the House is meant for debate and discussions and the Centre has closed doors against such practices and reiterated that a resolution should be passed in Parliament on the situation.
Congress MP Gourav Gogoi said the government rejected the demand for expressing solidarity with the soldiers. “There was an intention behind silencing the Congress party. The Prime Minister does not want to answer some tough questions,” he said. Gogoi added that Singh’s statement refuted the stand taken by the Prime Minister at an all-party meeting on the issue earlier. “The Prime Minister owes the people of India the truth,” he added.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in Twitter, Singh’s statement made it clear that the Prime Minister misled the country on the issues with China. “Our country will always stand with our Army. But Modi, when will you stand up against China? When will you take our land back from China? Don’t scare to take the name of China,” Gandhi tweeted. Congress spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala added that Modi was scared to face Parliament on the issue of China and that is why Singh was asked to table a statement on Tuesday.
