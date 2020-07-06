Chinese Army seen withdrawing troops from Galwan Valley

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
The Chinese Army is removing tents and moving back from certain areas of the Galwan Valley, in a first sign of disengagement of troops from the area, government sources said on Monday.
They said disengagement of the Chinese troops has started as per an agreement between the Corps Commander’s of the two sides.
The Chinese Army is seen removing tents and structures at Patrolling Point 14, the sources said.
Similar movement of vehicles of the Chinese Army is seen at Gogra Hot Spring area, they added.
The Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter stand-off in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last seven weeks.
The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15. The Chinese side also suffered casualties but it is yet to give out the details.
India has been insisting on restoration of status quo ante in all areas of eastern Ladakh to restore peace and tranquillity in the region.
India and China have held several rounds of diplomatic and military talks in the last few weeks to ease tension in the region. However, there was no visible sign of end to the stand-off though the two sides agreed to initiate disengagement of the forces from the region.
