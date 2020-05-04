CIFT expects ₹130-cr loss to Kerala fishermen due to lockdown

Meet the men behind India’s own Jurassic Park
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
The Central Institute of Fisheries Technology has estimated an income loss of ₹130 crore to fishermen in Kerala during the lockdown period.
According to CIFT experts, most fishers were confined to their homes and not able to go out fishing. Fishermen stranded at seas on-board trawlers could not land as landing centres were closed. There are about 22,000 crafts that ply the Kerala coast — of which, 27 per cent are non-motorised, 51 per cent motorised and 22 per cent mechanised — with a fish production of about 6.4 lakh tonnes.
As the uncertainty in the sector due to pandemic continues, the institute has come up with suggestions that will help to revive the sector, on which around 10 lakh labourers depend for their livelihood. According to experts, fishermen can be allowed on board with proper preventive measures in place and following all guidelines as stipulated by the government.
CIFT Director, CN Ravishankar, suggested reviewing the current restriction of five crew, as this has excluded a large portion of fishers from going fishing. Social distancing and proper sanitisation practices should be followed on-board and during landing. Awareness should be created through social media and also traditional methods to ensure that all the stakeholders along the supply chain are sensitised to the preventive measures to be taken.
Price fixation has been taken over by harbour management committees. This has reduced the fluctuations in primary market prices, as the price of a particular species remains the same no matter when it is landed. This practice can continue even after the lockdown is completely lifted and conditions return to normal as this is beneficial to both the fisherman and the consumer.
Bringing fish to landing centres and harbours are also to be carried out amidst restrictions. This is mainly to avoid overcrowding, which is normally a distinct feature in these places, with several stakeholders like auctioneers, loading and unloading workers, ice-breaking workers, traders, people engaged in transporting fish, etc., being found inside landing centres and harbours.
Their passion as geologists helped them discover the remains of a very distant past
An ambitious project fights for social inclusion of transgenders
Perhaps a surprise will emerge in the form of a Japanese brand
Here are some points to keep in mind before you start driving your car again post-lockdown
Go for an insurance cover without sub-limits or co-pay. If you are in your 40s and are buying a floater policy ...
Has Franklin Templeton winding up its 6 debt funds made you jittery? Well, you need to understand that there ...
Sensex and Nifty 50 saw a strong rally past week, but profit-booking can undo the gains
Near-term risks to earnings persist, owing to slower loan growth and lower fee income
Stay at home — three words that have grounded holiday plans the world over as the novel coronavirus pandemic ...
Tackling the Covid-19 crisis requires federal cooperation, not the overreach of a Centre looking to encroach ...
Look beyond the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort. The city’s colonial-era monuments offer respite from crowds as well ...
On the silver jubilee of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, former chief E Sreedharan looks at its incredible ...
What worked yesterday is not going to work tomorrow
Musings on pandemics, human behaviour, brands and marketing
Part 1 – Education
Yohan Sudheer and Shobith John, co-founders of Fishhook, a Bengaluru-based consultancy, help start-ups with ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...