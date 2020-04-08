CII-ALPLA India donates ration kits to migrant workers

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has taken proactive measures to ensure corporates come forward and support Covid-19 relief activities in Telangana.

ALPLA India and CII donated 666 ration kits to migrant workers today at Pashamylaram Industrial zone in Sangareddy district.

CII's Young Indians Network donated 4,200 meals and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) donated 500 meals in collaboration with police department in Hyderabad.

ITC PSPD donated 1,100 meals in Bhadrachalam, 100 medical equipment and 100 sanitary equipment to Government Hospital, Bhadrachalam