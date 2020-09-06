CII congratulates Andhra Pradesh, Telangana on topping Ease of Doing Business Ranking

Satish Reddy, Chairman, CII Southern Region, congratulated the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments for making it to the top three positions in the Ease of Doing Business Ranking 2019 released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India.

Reddy said the proactive policy measures with specific focus on ease of doing business have earned Andhra Pradesh and Telangana top score on various parameters related to ease of doing business.

He also congratulated Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for their governments’initiatives for retaining the top position in Ease of Doing Business ranking among other States based on the implementation of the business reform action plan.

The dynamic leadership of the Chief Ministers of Southern States have positioned South India as an economic power-house of the country, said Reddy.

Andhra Pradesh and Telanagana topped Ease of Doing Business ranking with AP ranked No. 1 and Telanagana No. 3.Uttar Pradesh was ranked 2 followed by Telangana (3), Madhya Pradesh (4), Jharkhand (5), Chhattisgarh (6), Himachal Pradesh (7), Rajasthan (8), West Bengal ((9) and Gujarat (10).

Over the past few years, post the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, both the States have been topping in EoDB.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Industries Minister, Andhra Pradesh, said “Andhra Pradesh is at the forefront of reform agenda. Under the guidance of the Chief Minister, we are pushing ahead with reform agenda not only to improve Ease of Doing Business but also to reduce cost of Doing Business and de-risk investments through prior environmental assessment and industrial zoning.”

The DPIIT has come up with the State Business Reform Action Plan 2020 (State BRAP) rankings for the states and union territories on Saturday. EODB is a joint initiative by DPIIT and World Bank to improve the overall business environment in the Indian states.

The Business Reform Action Plan 2019 released by DPIIT contains a list of 80 reforms (187 reform action points) to be implemented by 19 State departments. Andhra Pradesh has achieved 100 per cent compliance to the 187 reform action points. For the first time in four years, the final rankings are based on 100 per cent user feedback of more than 35,000 users.

Krishna Bodanapu, Chairman, CII Telangana & Managing Director, Cyient Ltd, congratulated the Government of Telangana for being one of the top States in the EoDB ranking.

In the statement, he said that CII has been an integral part in this journey of Telangana and praised the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao along with lead role played by Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries, IT &C, Telangana.