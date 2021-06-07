CII Karnataka Covid-19 Task Force strengthens hospital infra in Bengaluru

The corporate sector continues to pitch in to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in Karnataka to tackle the Covid pandemic.

Under the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka Covid-19 Taskforce - 3M India, Volvo Group and Hitachi ABB Power Grids have augmented a 56-bed ICU facility at the Sir CV Raman General Hospital.

Embassy REIT along with Blackstone, ANZ, Swiss Re Foundation and McAfee handed over a 24-bed ICU facility at Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru. The hospital was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday.

“This is also an outcome of the interactions between CII and the Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar post which CII had initiated the industry working group to come together with a vision of strengthening the State’s health-care ecosystem,” said a CII release.

Lifesaving medical equipment were procured by the three companies to be deployed at the augmented ICU at Sir CV Raman General Hospital.

Speaking at the inauguration, Ramesh Ramadurai, Chairman, CII Karnataka and Managing Director, 3M India said, “The magnitude of distress caused by the pandemic cannot be understated..”

Epidemic diseases hospital

The project at Epidemic Diseases Hospital was facilitated and aided by NGOs, Round Table India and Bangalore North Table Trust 25. The ICU facility will also benefit from HR backing from Cloudphysician and LabourNet with the support of Azim Premji Foundation for a period of three months.