CII Karnataka Covid-19 Task Force strengthens hospital infra in Bengaluru

Renewable energy sector looks at storage for succour
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
The corporate sector continues to pitch in to strengthen the healthcare infrastructure in Karnataka to tackle the Covid pandemic.
Under the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka Covid-19 Taskforce - 3M India, Volvo Group and Hitachi ABB Power Grids have augmented a 56-bed ICU facility at the Sir CV Raman General Hospital.
Embassy REIT along with Blackstone, ANZ, Swiss Re Foundation and McAfee handed over a 24-bed ICU facility at Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Bengaluru. The hospital was inaugurated by Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday.
“This is also an outcome of the interactions between CII and the Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar post which CII had initiated the industry working group to come together with a vision of strengthening the State’s health-care ecosystem,” said a CII release.
Lifesaving medical equipment were procured by the three companies to be deployed at the augmented ICU at Sir CV Raman General Hospital.
Speaking at the inauguration, Ramesh Ramadurai, Chairman, CII Karnataka and Managing Director, 3M India said, “The magnitude of distress caused by the pandemic cannot be understated..”
The project at Epidemic Diseases Hospital was facilitated and aided by NGOs, Round Table India and Bangalore North Table Trust 25. The ICU facility will also benefit from HR backing from Cloudphysician and LabourNet with the support of Azim Premji Foundation for a period of three months.
Get more of your favourite news delivered to your inbox
Only way out for the industry is to sell power directly to customers
A big bright display and pen support make this device a good one to consider in pandemic times
With the Snapdragon 860 teamed up with good specs, performance is the promise on this phone
Handholding tea growers towards climate resilience and ethical supply chains
Unlike equities and fixed income, currencies don’t classify as investments and are more suited for ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 continued to trend upwards, continuing the up-move. Further, the Nifty midcap 100 ...
HCL Tech stock valuation at ₹937 appears reasonable, but margin of safety wafer-thin at present in Infosys at ...
A breach of ₹50,000 level can induce more power to the uptrend wherein the futures can swiftly rise to ₹51,000
Memories of a time when Tagore’s critical appraisal of Keats didn’t quite measure up, and when Satyajit Ray’s ...
Zoom lessons on the ancient dance open up a trove of artistic antiquity and wisdom
Sunday afternoon I start work on my mural. By evening, I’m half-way done. But on Monday morning a spot above ...
We now wake to birdsong — and snatches of everyday conversation
How will the ASCI guidelines for social media influencers impact the brands relying on the online stars for ...
How businesses can comply with, and benefit from the Personal Data Protection Bill
The Covid-altered look and feel of the world around us
Campaigns have been thoughtfully muted by brands as India battles the deadly second wave of the Covid-19 ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...