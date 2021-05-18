CII-Kerala to set up oxygen manifold system in 20 govt hospitals

CII-Kerala is setting up an oxygen manifold system in 20 government hospitals across the State at a cost of ₹1.9 crore.

It will support 1,050 oxygen beds in the hospitals. In addressing the critical need of oxygen, the industry body said that multiple companies have come forward in supporting the cause.

Besides, it is setting up a temporary 500-bed Covid hospital at Adlux Convention Centre at a cost of ₹4 crore and two fully equipped ICU wards are also being set up with 200 beds at the Medical College Thiruvananthapuram at a cost of ₹2.8 crore.

All these measures have been taken following a discussion with the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to manage the widespread challenge of combating the pandemic.

CII Young Indians Trivandrum Chapter has also set up a website #YiForKerala that consolidates information and connects to helplines as well to support in last mile delivery. Additionally, CII is also involved in distribution of rations to community kitchens that reach over 900 members of the marginalised community on a daily basis.

CII Kerala has also conducted workplace vaccination in three companies reaching 463 beneficiaries.

Sreenath Vishnu, Chairman CII Kerala State Council said its membership is facilitating efforts towards enhancing health infrastructure and is working closely with government on policy initiatives to help mitigate the crisis.