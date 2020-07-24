CII requests Kerala govt to drop move for fresh lockdown

Brand Datsun and the road ahead in India
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has advised the Kerala government against implementing another lockdown in the State since the earlier 90-day lockdown had severely affected livelihoods.
Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman, CII Kerala State Council, expressed the fear that that compulsory closure of businesses will lead to loss of employment and business, since 95 per cent of the business in Kerala falls under the MSME category.
In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, he said that all business activities should be allowed with proper safety protocols. Movement of men and materials for business activity need not be hindered under any circumstances. A lockdown should not be considered as an option to prevent spread of the pandemic, he added.
The government could demarcate containment zones and buildings and isolate them from the rest instead of imposing lockdown for the entire city, Thomas John Muthoot said. There should not be any stoppage of economic activity, especially in the MSME sector, small retail stores, restaurants, and hotels. Services such as take-away and delivery of food should co-exist with business in the construction, finance, and health sectors. However, guidelines should be in place and violators punished.
Enforcement of safety protocols should shift from the government to the public for effectively addressing the pandemic.
“To provide more opportunity for the inbound migrants and expatriates returning from, we need to create more business opportunities. Hence, we need to shelve the Minimum Wages act for the time being in order to enable more employment. All labour officers can become business facilitators and employment exchange professionals,” Thomas John Muthoot said.
The government has permitted the private laboratories to do the Covid-19 testing. This could potentially be used to ease the load on the government machinery. Expatriates should be allowed to test at any approved laboratory during the first quarantine period of 14 days. The quarantine can be institutional or a paid one organised by the individual concerned.
The communication to the Chief Minister also contained a draft Standard Operating Protocol prepared by the CII for circulating among Industry members.
Its relevance going forward is a million dollar question
Maserati starts out on its EV journey with the Ghibli. Can the new Hybrid change its fortunes?
Sonet rendering reveals it could well be worth more than 14 lines
Projections will need to be tempered during these challenging times, says its President and CEO
Investors can choose from various schemes, based on their risk profile and life stage. The schemes invest in a ...
The NFRA found that there was deficiency in Sen’s direction, supervision, and review of the various facets of ...
Yes, if you are patient for the fruits and have the resources to weed out issues
Paying tax on interest on receipt basis, rather than on accrual, can help
Hygiene is the watchword at offices and factories, schools, gyms, hotels, multiplexes et al, as commercial ...
Schevaran pioneered the local manufacturing of world-class cleaning and hygiene products long before the ...
Home care for mild or asymptomatic Covid-19 cases reduces the load on hospitals, but they must be monitored ...
For the last 10 years, Mumbai’s Kashish Queer Film Festival has been helming cinematic dialogue on alternative ...
If there was one industry that was written off when the Covid-19 crisis began, it was the events industry.
Ask any marketer for her list of challenges today, and one point inevitably comes up — how do I drive growth ...
Every cricket lover knows NatWest, thanks to the keenly followed One Day International series. In a move that ...
Work from home, workout from home and study from home are fuelling a boom in audio products
Covid-19 has dealt a cruel blow to over two lakh seafarers and their families, by disrupting shipping ...
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...