CII-SR launches CFO Excellence Awards

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region on Friday launched the first edition of the CII CFO Excellence Awards at a virtual event.
The annual awards are instituted with the objective of identifying and acknowledging Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) who have demonstrated outstanding capabilities and exemplary achievements in the finance function.
The virtual event saw the launch of ciicfoawards.com portal to invite nominations from CFOs across the country for awards in 18 covering diverse sectors and themes.
Women will have equal representation across all categories.
The steering committee for the awards is chaired by Gopal Mahadevan, Whole-time Director and CFO, Ashok Leyland and includes CFOs B Ganesh Shenoy of MTR Foods, MP Vijay Kumar of Sify Technologies, Milind Kulkarni, of Tech Mahindra and Sachin Tayal, MD, Protiviti Member Firm for India.
“CII is instituting the CFO Excellence Awards to recognise the contribution made by CFOs who have increasingly become the chief flag bearers of Corporate Transparency, Governance and Financial Leadership. During the pandemic, CFOs have greatly contributed to their company’s financial health and organisational resilience and have supported their CEOs to ensure that their organisation sail through the crisis,” Gopal Mahadevan said at the event.
In a press release, CII said that the steering committee with the technical partner for the awards, Protiviti Member Firm for India, has developed a simple assessment methodology to analyse and evaluate the achievements of the CFOs from across small, mid-Size and large firms across India.
An eminent and senior panel of Jury members would be assessing the nominations to adjudge the winners across all categories.
Last date to apply for the awards is November 15, 2021.
