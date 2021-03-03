CII Tamil Nadu state council elects new chairman, vice-chairman

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Wednesday announced that S Chandrakumar, Founder & Executive Chairman of Sri Kauvery Medical Care India, Trichy, has been elected as Chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu State Council for the year 2021-22.

In a press release, the CII Tamil Nadu State Council said, Chandrakumar has been closely associated with CII and was the past Chairman of CII Trichy Zone.

Satyakam Arya, Managing Director & CEO, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), has been elected Vice-Chairman of the CII Tamil Nadu State Council for 2021-22, the release added.