CII to help generate 25 lakh jobs in the South

The Confederation of Indian Industry -Southern Region has prepared a roadmap for promotion of industrial growth in the six southern States andgeneration of 25 lakh jobs over the next five years.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, CII (Southern Region) Chairperson Suchitra Ella unveiled State-specific growth plans for the six States.

She said the top priority will be to work closely with all the State governments on policy engagement initiatives with a special focus on the ease and cost of doing business.

“We will implement a two-pronged strategy. While promoting the Southern States as an attractive investment destination globally, we will work with existing industries for the expansion of their business operations,” Ella, who is also Co-Founder and Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech International, said.

She said the CII will work closely with the State Governments to improve their rankings in ease of doing business (EoDB).

She said the association was establishing State-level Task Forces and Consultative Forums to interact with the respective governments on various issues concerning industrial development.

State-specific plans

The CII will strive to make Andhra Pradesh an industrialised State by 2027. “We will promote the State as an export and logistics hub,” Ella said. The CII will come up with a framework to promote start-ups in the State.

Karnataka will be positioned as an aerospace and electric vehicle industry hub. Besides promoting industrial growth in tier-ii and tier-iii cities in the State, the CII will focus on sectors such as auto, pharma and machine tool industries.

For Kerala, the CII said it would help the State become a top-3 State in the EoDB rankings by 2022.

“We will help the State attract investments to the tune of ₹1,500 crore,” she said.

For Tamil Nadu, the CII’s strategy includes helping the State achieve the target of becoming a $1-trillion economy 2030. “We will help the State become the hub for media, entertainment, and animation. We will also develop a special environment and sustainability action plan for Tamil Nadu,” she said.

For Telangana, she said will be a global hub for pharma and life sciences. “We will promote the State as an innovation and startup hub in the country,” she said.

The association would work on a plan to help Puducherry become a Model State by 2025 and to promote Puducherry as an export hub for sea foods. “We will also work on a plan to make it a satellite destination for auto ancillary, pharma and electric vehicles.

“Over 2,082 green building projects with an aggregate green footprint of 2.17 billion sq ft have been certified,” she said.

Stating that the CII was promoting digital agriculture to increase the income of farmers, she said the association will organise a FoodPro exhibition in Chennai in the first week of August.