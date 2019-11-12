CII to lead business delegation to Israel

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is taking a business delegation from Telangana to Israel during November 16-21 to explore opportunities and collaboration in the areas of agriculture, water, renewable energy and healthcare.

The delegation is aiming to establish linkages between MSMEs in Telangana and Israel for technology exchange.

The agenda includes industry and institutional visits and meetings with experts, CEO’s, Trade Bodies of Israel and start-ups.

In line with the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi which aims to provide tap water to all the houses by 2024, the delegation will also focus on the technologies which can address India’s problems at affordable cost.

Honorary Consul General of Israel for Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Ken Udai Sagar highlighted some of the potential areas of technological interventions in Israel and possible collaboration between Indian and Israeli MSMEs.

The 16-member industry delegation includes companies such as Meera & Ceiko Pumps, Appidi Technologies, Elico, SimplyJith Investment Holdings, KMC Constructions, Prasuna Infra, Sri Datta Electronics and TSIIC among others.

The meeting was attended by the entrepreneurs and representatives of MSMEs from Telangana, who are part of the CII delegation.