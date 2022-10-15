Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital for Children and the Cipla Foundation have introduced Mumbai’s first paediatric palliative home care service, ‘Titli’.

For children living with serious illnesses, this service will provide a doctor, nurse and a counsellor for home care as well as teleconsultation to families living in Mumbai suburban district covering Colaba to Dahisar and Thane to Trombay, a note from the Foundation said.

The ‘Titli’ team based at BJ Wadia children’s hospital will work with the treating physician of the child for pain and symptom management. The service is aimed at alleviating suffering and improving the overall quality of life for the children and their families.

After launching the palliative and support care unit in 2019 and supporting around 1,400 children and families over three years, Wadia Hospital in association with Cipla Foundation has taken an additional step to offer “Titli-palliative care services at home” to provide curative, restorative, and life-prolonging treatment to seriously ill children, the note said.

Palliative care is important for children., as it recognizes that the challenges faced by the child with serious illnesses are not confined to the disease alone. There is pain and other symptoms related to the physical, psychological, social, and spiritual needs of the patients and their families. Palliative care is appropriate at any stage of illness and can be provided with disease-directed treatments, the note said..

Rumana Hamied, Managing Trustee, Cipla Foundation and Cipla Palliative Care and Training Centre, said, “In 2019, Cipla Foundation & BJ Wadia hospital launched the first paediatric palliative care OPD in Mumbai. Today three years later, this initiative completes the continuum of care. Children with serious illnesses can now receive the same quality of care in their own homes, while in company of their siblings, parents, grandparents.”

Dr Minnie Bodhanwala, Chief Executive of BJ Wadia hospital, added, “Palliative care should be available immediately after the diagnosis and include all serious illnesses such as diabetes, HIV, thalassemia, muscular dystrophy, and cancer....The care is family-centred. Caregivers are equally cared for. Through close communication with a palliative care team, families are able to choose better options that are in line with their values, traditions, and culture. This will also help to improve the well-being of the entire family, as it supports children and families throughout their illness trajectory, it also includes end-of-life care and bereavement support.”

The Titli home care service can be reached by calling the Saath Saath helpline (1800-202-7777), a national palliative care helpline that links callers to their nearest palliative care centre, the note added.