Drugmaker Cipla has clarified that the sale of shares by certain members of the promoter group was for reasons that included philanthropy.

Confirming the sale of 2,04,50,375 shares by certain members of the promoter group on Wednesday, Cipla said, “Ms Shirin Hamied, Ms Rumana Hamied, Ms Samina Hamied and Okasa Pharma Private Limited (all categorised as promoter group) have sold 2.53 per cent shares of Cipla Limited for specific needs including philanthropy.”

Post the sale, the promoter group (including person acting in concert) holds 31.67 per cent stake and remains committed to the future of the company, the drugmaker said in a note to the stock exchange.

Cipla shares were up 3.86 per cent at ₹1,409.35 on BSE, at 12.41 on Wednesday.

Earlier this year, Samina had said she would step down as executive vice-chairperson (from March 31). She continues as a non-executive director.

Samina represents the third generation of the promoter family. She said she was stepping down “due to personal and family commitments”. She is the niece of Cipla non-executive chairman YK Hamied, and the daughter of his brother and non-executive vice-chairman MK Hamied.

Last year, Cipla was in the news with reports of the promoters planning to sell stake in the company.

