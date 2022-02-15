Promoters of drugmaker Cipla Dr YK Hamied, Chairman, and MK Hamied, Vice-Chairman, who are Non-Executive Directors, have sold 2.5 per cent stake (or about 2.017 crore shares) in the company for “personal purposes including philanthropy”.

According to bulk deal data, sthe sale would bring in about ₹1,835 1rore.

,. “The senior promoters, who are both in their eighties, intend to use the funds generated from this sale for personal purposes including philanthropy. The promoter group does not plan to sell any further shares in the foreseeable future,”Cipla said in a notice to the BSE.

Post transaction, the promoter group will continue to hold 34.23 percent in the company.

‘Fully committed’

“Cipla is being led by the third generation of the founding family. As a family, we are fully committed to the organisation. I will continue to carry forward the Cipla legacy and drive the company into the future – to achieve new goals and scale new heights,” the note from Samina, daughter of MK Hamied said.

Cipla shares fell 3.51 per cent at ₹921.75, down on the BSE on Tuesday.

Top-level changes

Until recently, Cipla has been at the centre of much discussion on the future direction of the company. But that has steadied since 2016, when Cipla undertook top-level changes and appointed Samina Vaziralli as Executive Vice- Chairperson and Umang Vohra as MD and Global CEO. This was about three years after Cipla doyen YK Hamied had announced that he would retire as MD of the company.

In 2020, the company saw some more top-level exits, though company management had then said there was no restructuring underway. Earlier this month, Cipla announced the resignation of its Global Chief Financial Officer Kedar Upadhye, who they said was pursuing his aspiration beyond healthcare. His last day is May 3 rd Cipla is yet to announce a successor.