The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Wednesday initiated the process of taking over the security of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, following the rape-and-murder of a doctor there earlier this month.

Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) asked the CISF to take over the security of the hospital on the directions of the Supreme Court which criticised Kolkata police for failing to secure the campus against a mob attack.

The three-member bench of SC led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud came down heavy on the Kolkata police for allowing a 7,000-strong mob to vandalise the hospital on August 15 and threaten female doctors with dire consequences.

The ghastly incident against 31-year-old doctor has shook the nation, putting the TMC government in West Bengal on the mat.

The medic’s body was found in a bloodied state in the hospital’s seminar room on the morning of August 9.

A CISF team, led by a DIG rank officer, surveyed the hospital campus on Wednesday morning for an assessment of the deployment of personnel for the security of the hospital.

The Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) will also secure the residents hostel. An armed team of the paramilitary force will be deployed soon.

An outsider frequenting the hospital premises was arrested the next day after the doctor’s body was found.

Doctors are up in arms across the country, with hundreds of them on strike under different banners demanding the safety of medics through a central law.

Owing to the country-wide outrage, the Supreme Court took the case on its own and Tuesday constituted a 10-member task force to formulate a national protocol to ensure the safety and facilities of doctors.

The task force will submit its interim report within three weeks and the final report within two months.