CJI NV Ramana assures support to FTCCI for setting up ADR Centre

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) team led by Ramakanth Inani, met Chief Justice of India NV Ramana at Raj Bhavan today to seek support in setting up of “NALSAR-FTCCI Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre” at Federation House.

The ADR centre will also undertake skill development programmes pertaining to Mediation and Arbitration thereby creating more awareness about ADR for effective and speedy dispute resolution.

The CJI assured his support and guidance in making the ADR Centre successful towards its endeavor as it will be of great support to the trade and industry, not just in the State of Telangana but also to the neighboring States, according to a statement from FTCCI.

He envisions an International Alternative Dispute Resolution Centre in India on similar lines of Singapore, London and UAE and highlighted the need of setting up one.

Ramakanth Inani, President, FTCCI, while thanking CJI and GOI for increasing the strength of judges at Telangana High Court from 28 to 42, represented on reviewing working of commercial courts in the State and for finding some solution to mounting cheque bounce cases.