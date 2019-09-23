Clariant inaugurates a new Waste Water Treatment Plant in Telangana

Clariant, a specialty chemical company, based in Muttenz near Basel/Switzerland, with operations in India, has inaugurated a Waste Water Treatment Plant (WWTP) at the Industrial and Consumer Specialties site near here at Bonthapally in Telangana.

The new waste water treatment plant at the zero liquid discharge site has the capacity to treat 300 kiloliters of waste water per day. It has a host of highly efficient processes to enable purification and removal of contamination at various stages.

“This investment in the WWTP marks another milestone in Clariant’s commitment towards sustainable business in India, one of its strategic growth markets. We are pursuing a dedicated strategy aimed at increasing and sharpening the focus on BU Industrial and Consumer Specialties in India,” said Adnan Ahmad, Region Head, Clariant in India.

The Bonthapally site has been awarded a three-star rating in recognition of Environment, Health and Safety practices in the CII-SR EHS Excellence Awards for the year 2018. It also has the cGMP certification that helps meet customer expectations and ensures the delivery of the highest quality products and production standards in line with EU guidelines.