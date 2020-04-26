Clarify to States that chilled products are safe, industry urges FSSAI

My Five: Of 7-minute workouts, meditation & planned weekends
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Companies selling aerated beverages, ice-creams and juices have urged the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to clarify to State government officials that chilled products are safe for consumption, as the country grapples with the Covid-19 pandemic.
This comes at a time when there have been instances of local officials in certain States such as Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal not allowing shops to sell chilled products such as aerated beverages, ice-creams and juices. Industry executives said that in Gujarat too, State government officials are not allowing shops to sell aerated beverages.
A letter written to the FSSAI, by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), stated, “As we all are aware, there is no evidence that Covid-19 pandemic can be spread through food products but in several States such as Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Jharkhand, products like juices, aerated beverages, ice-creams, etc, are not being allowed to be sold, by the police and local officials. Several of these products use farmers’ produce as raw material and fall in their sale has affected the prices in rural areas.”
The FSSAI has stated that currently there is no evidence that food is “a likely source or route of transmission of Covid-19 virus.” Sources said that none of the ICMR and WHO Situational Reports have, so far, suggested that there is any link between consumption of chilled products and Covid-19 infection.
Industry representatives have sought the FSSAI's intervention and have urged the food safety authority to direct the Home Secretaries of State governments as well as Food Safety Commissioners to issue clear directions in this regard to district- level officials. “Amidst this uncertainty, a direction from FSSAI will go a long way to reinforce consumers’ confidence and will also help agencies handling the situation on the ground. Under such time, any small misinformation or unscientific action can lead to confusion and image around safety of food sector,” the letter, seen by BusinessLine, stated.
“It would be appropriate to assert that all food categories comply with the Food Safety and Standards Act and Regulations across stages of manufacturing (including raw material/packaging/ingredients etc.), storage and retail. Further, all products bearing FSSAI licence are completely safe and can be consumed without any fear of spreading any disease,” FICCI’s letter to the FSSAI stated.
Essential product companies such as packaged food and staples are allowed to manufacture these products amid the ongoing lockdown but are running their plants at low capacities in line with social distancing and hygiene protocols. “This would really help food companies who are already running at a low capacity to continue operation at ground level in these exceptional times,” the FICCI letter stated.
Frederic Widell, VP and Head of South Asia & MD, Oriflame India1. I start my day with a 7-minute workout ...
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine are known to potentially cause heart rhythm problems, and these could be ...
Even as global efforts are under way for a vaccine against the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), the world marks ...
Donald Trump is not known for finesse when he wants what he wants. He wanted HCQS (hydroxychloroquine ...
Taking into account the disruption to daily life caused by the pandemic, the Centre has announced a series of ...
The Sensex and the Nifty 50 were choppy and dropped slightly last week; near-term view is mixed
For investors, comprehending the various nuances of investing in debt funds and decoding the endless jargon ...
We initiated a buy on MCX in November 2018. That was when NSE and BSE had flagged their first commodity ...
In a world under lockdown, the kitchen is a ticket to freedom and food is a source of solace as well as ...
As the social fabric frays in a global pandemic, theories of the virtuously selfish individual come in for ...
Author Stephen Jenkinson’s writings on death are a salve when confronted with the fragility of being alive
A Goa resident reflects on how the lockdown has robbed her village of familiar faces, conversations and ...
It has changed people overnight and these changes will, in turn, have a big impact on businesses and brands
Stay relevant, humble, authentic, transparent and honest
The ad business, like every other business, is deeply affected by the Covid-19 lockdown. Income and cash flow ...
The shift will be driven by three factors, says Nigel Vaz, Global CEO of Publicis Sapient
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...
Farmers have reaped a bumper rabi harvest of 1 crore tonnes of paddy
Owing to the lockdown, the availability of jute for packaging could prove to be a problem, as mills have not ...
The aviation industry’s high expectations that the government will bail out the sector may be “unrealistic,” ...