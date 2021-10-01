Clean Andhra Pradesh Mission from October 2

Andhra Pradesh government will launch a new mission to put in place a ‘robust’ sanitation system in rural and urban areas across the State from Saturday.

The initiative, Clean Andhra Pradesh (CLAP) - Jagananna Swachha Sankalpam, aims to achieve a total source segregation of garbage, mechanised door-to-door collection with community participation and onsite waste treatment. It will also encourage home composting.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will formally launch the scheme on October 2 coinciding with Gandhi Jayanthi, by flagging off 2,600 garbage collection vehicles, according to a release.

As part of the initiative, primary segregation of waste will be taken up at a domestic level by deployment of a 3-bin system. The procurement and supply of 1.20 crore household bins at an estimated cost of ₹72 crore to around 40 lakh households are underway.

For processing solid waste, construction of 4,171 Integrated Solid Waste Management plants (ISWM) will be taken up in addition to those that have already been set up.

To prevent open defecation, 1,500 community toilets and public toilets would be constructed at bus stands, railway stations, government hospitals, ward secretariats. the release added.