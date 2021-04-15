CM Kejriwal announces weekend curfew in Delhi

Beware the quantum computers
The national capital Delhi will go into weekend curfews in the wake of rising Covid-19 cases during the ongoing fourth wave, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
This announcement came a day after Delhi recorded new Covid-19 cases of 17,282 in the last 24 hours, the highest ever daily spike since the beginning of the pandemic last year.
Kejriwal had earlier on Thursday met Lt Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the measures.
While scheduled weddings can go on with curfew passes, however malls, gyms, spa and auditoriums will remain closed, he said.
Cinema halls are being allowed to operate in weekends with 30 per cent capacity. In the case of restaurants, no dine-in will be allowed and there can only be home deliveries.
Also, only one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed and guidelines will be issued for this, Kejriwal added.
Kejriwal also said that more than 5,000 beds are available and the government was taking steps to increase oxygen beds capacity. People must cooperate and not insist on specific hospitals for treatment, he said.
He expressed hope that Delhi would be able to overcome the fourth wave just as it did in the earlier three waves of the pandemic last year.
Kejriwal urged Delhites to wear masks and follow Covid-19 protocols including social distancing.
