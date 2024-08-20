Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah is using the AHINDA (a Kannada acronym for Minorities, OBC, and Dalits) card yet again to shore up his support base as the 76-year-old leader faces allegations of corruption in the MUDA scam.

On the occasion of the 109th birth anniversary of the backward caste leader and former Karnataka CM Devraj Urs, whom he considers a mentor, Siddaramaiah claimed that efforts are on to ‘suppress backward class leaders’ while alluding to himself.

On Tuesday, speaking at the Vidhana Soudha Banquet Hall, the Karnataka CM emphasised creating a “truly equal society by eliminating poverty and the caste system.” In his speech, he said social divisions like upper and lower classes and caste discrimination must be removed while pointing out everyone should live as equals. This, he said, was the dream of social reformers like Basavanna and the principle on which Dr BR Ambedkar based the Indian Constitution.

On the other hand, Siddaramaiah has consolidated his support from the AHINDA community of Karnataka who opposed any move to unseat him. AHINDA leader Muthanna Shivalli spoke to reporters early last month. “The whole of our organisation in this State has Siddaramaiah’s back. We are sure he will continue to remain Chief Minister for the entirety of his tenure. If there is a discussion of his resigning, we will hold Statewide protests.”

Ahinda activists, on Saturday, protested in Mysuru against Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s decision to sanction the prosecution of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

Soon after the news became public, activists belonging to Ahinda, gathered near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in front of law court complex and raised slogans against the Governor.

‘Paradoxical statements’

“It’s unfortunate that in India, rhetorical statements have no pragmatic value. Paradoxical statements of this kind are casually accepted and disturb none. Siddaramaiah from day one is using his backward caste as a shield rather than allowing a transparent reply. We need to understand the difference between a systemic error and a human intervention. His defence is about both,” said political analyst Harish Ramaswamy.

He added that the CM believes he has made no mistake and instead, the system has. “In both cases, his hiding behind AHINDA shield will not help him anyway if he is at fault. The only way to prove his innocence is by allowing an impartial investigation into this allegation of MUDA. Caste is a factor and a reality, but law is beyond that is the truth,” Ramaswamy commented.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit