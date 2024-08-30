Tamil Nadu signed a series of MoUs with a number of companies, including Nokia, at an event in San Francisco on Thursday in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin, who is on a visit to the US to attract investments, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said in a post on X.
Nokia is to set up its new R&D Center - their largest fixed network test bed in the world - for innovations in 10G, 25G, 50G, and 100G PON, Fixed Wireless Access, MDU solutions at SIPCOT, Siruseri at a cost of ₹450 crore, generating 100 jobs.
PayPal will set up an Advanced Development Centre focused on AI in Chennai, generating 1,000 jobs.
Yield Engineering Systems will set up a product development & manufacturing facility for semiconductor equipment at Sulur in Coimbatore at a cost of ₹150 crore, generating 300 jobs.
Microchip will set up an R&D Centre in Semiconductor Technology at Semmancherry, Chennai, at a cost of ₹250 crore generating 1,500 jobs.
Infinx will set up a Technology and Global Delivery Centre at ELCOT Vadapalani, Madurai, at a cost of ₹50 crore generating 700 jobs.
Applied Materials will set up an Advanced AI-Enabled Technology Development Centre for Semiconductor Manufacturing & Equipment at Taramani, Chennai, generating 500 jobs.
Ohmium will set up a component manufacturing facility for electrolyser manufacturing and hydrogen solutions systems at Chengalpattu at a cost of ₹400 crore, generating 500 jobs.
GeakMinds will set up an IT & Analytics Services Centre at Chennai, generating 500 jobs, the post said.
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.