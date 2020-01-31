Co-working space firm iSprout opens 2nd Centre in Chennai

iSprout, a co-working space provider, has launched its new centre at Perungudi on the IT Corridor of Chennai. The company aims to provide 1100 seats on a space of about 60,000 sq ft. This is company’s second centre in Chennai.

iSprout caters to the demands of full-fledged serviced office spaces in terms of providing business support services like company incorporation, accounting, payroll, registrations, GST filing, TDS filing, tax and audit, said Sundari Patibandla, Co-founder and CEO of iSprout in a statement.

iSprout has entered the co-working space industry with an objective to create well-serviced spaces, trained support staff, and attractive amenities in prime locations. The concept of the workspace would grow, with the increase in various types of enterprises in the country, mostly IT/ITES, R &D, knowledge-based ones and start-ups of all kinds, she said,

The company plans to enter Bengaluru, Noida and Gurgaon soon. It currently operates in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Chennai.

For enterprises customers, iSprout will make customised offices. iSprout did customised offices for Uber, Dell, LinkedIn, Indeed Syntel, One Plus, TikTok etc, the statement said.