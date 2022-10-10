The Coal Ministry on Monday said it has issued allocation orders for 12 coal mines for which the Coal Mine Development and Production Agreement (CMDPA) was signed on August 17, 2022.

Of the 12 coal mines, seven are under the Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015, while the remaining five coal mines are under Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, the Ministry said in a statement.

Provide employment

The cumulative Peak Rate Capacity (PRC) of the 12 coal mines for which allocation or vesting orders have been issued is 21 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) and geological reserve is 2.300 million tonnes (mt). These mines are expected to generate an annual revenue of ₹3,569 crore calculated on the basis of PRC and will attract a capital investment of ₹3,208 crore. It will provide employment to around 28,800 people both directly and indirectly.

The vesting/ allocation orders have now been issued for a total of 39 mines under commercial auctions with cumulative PRC of 83.10 MTPA. This will result in generation of annual revenue of ₹11,380 crore calculated on the basis of PRC of the coal mine to the State government and will generate employment for 1,12,344 people both directly and indirectly.

