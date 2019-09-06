Coal workers’ one-day strike politically motivated, not enough to resist FDI: BMS

Lambo pulls the magical Sián out of its hat
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
The RSS-controlled trade union Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) said on Friday that the one-day strike called by various coal workers’ federation, scheduled for September 24, is “politically-motivated”.
BMS leader in-charge of public sector enterprises, BK Rai, told BusinessLine that the strike is eyeing the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand.
Rai, agreeing with the issues raised by other trade unions, said the one-day strike is not enough to resist 100 per cent FDI in coal mining. “The Centre will not budge until and unless the coal sector is shut at least for 15 days. For this, the trade unions need public support,” Rai said.
He added that the BMS will convene a convention of like-minded trade unions and individuals against the privatisation of the public sector. “If FDI is allowed in such key sectors, the country will again become a foreign slave. Such measures of the government should be opposed by organising all patriots who want to protect the public wealth of the country,” Rai said. He said he will hold discussions with other trade unions, too, on the issue. “No one will gain by politicising this issue,” he said.
Five federations, except that of the BMS, representing about five lakh coal workers in Coal India Limited (CIL), other government-owned coal companies and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL), have given notice to the Centre that they will observe one-day strike on September 24. They have urged the Centre to withdraw the decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in coal mining and also want the Centre to merge all public-sector coal miners into the CIL.
All India Coal Workers Federation general secretary DD Ramanandan told BusinessLine that the BMS is not a major union among the coal workers. “However, if they announce a 15-day strike against FDI in mining, we will support it. However, we doubt that the BMS will hold a strike against the government.
The allegation that our strike is politically-motivated is baseless. We are continuing with mine pit meetings and the support from workers is unprecedented,” Ramanandan added. All central trade unions except the BMS, such as INTUC, AITUC, CITU and AICCTU, are in support of the workers’ strike.
Supercar-maker’s first hybrid, limited edition model is the most powerful car in its history
Hyundai’s refresh on the Grand i10 brings in more features and an auto gearbox, but is it enough to take on ...
Big changes are bound to happen in India too
Japanese two-wheeler maker plans ‘counter-attack’ strategy with launch of new models after April 2020
Make sure the benefits outweigh the cost
A few takeaways for small investors on when to invest in a company’s stock
Wealth-related emotional responses can drive you to choose sentimental investments
Investors with a short-term perspective can buy the stock of V2 Retail at current levels, taking a contrarian ...
The Centre’s responses to the sharpest GDP slowdown in seven years are puzzling economic observers
The International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) was formed on this day in 1923. This is a quiz on ...
The bets way to savour the capital of Tennessee is to go “honky-tonking”
As Brazilians try to piece back the heritage gutted in the National Museum fire a year ago, stories of ...
The domestic MICE industry looks to grow its share to at least 2 per cent of the global pie
Madhukar Kamath, Chairman Emeritus of DDB Mudra, receives the AAAI Lifetime Achievement Award today (September ...
Consumer behaviour during downturns, and what marketers can do
Zomato vs restaurateurs face-off highlights the bitter side of seemingly sweet schemes
Whether it’s Coimbatore, Pune or Chennai, auto-component makers have hit a speedbreaker. BusinessLine reports
What lies ahead for India’s auto sector, probes Parvatha Vardhini C
Home-buyers have lost their life savings to bogus projects. Can RERA make a difference? BusinessLine ...
Maharashtra was one of the first States to establish a Real Estate Regulatory Authority in 2017 in a bid to ...