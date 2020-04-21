Coast Guard carries out Karnataka coast surveillance

The Coast Guard in Karnataka recently undertook extensive surveillance — both seawards and aerial — of the State’s coastline.

A press release by the Indian Coast Guard in Karnataka said that to boost the Coast Guard’s surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities on the country’s west coast in Karnataka, the Guard’s offshore patrol vessel Varaha and the Coast Guard Dornier-785 were pressed to service to undertake extensive surveillance of the State’s coastline.

Fast interceptor boats C-448, C-420 and C-155 have been extensively deployed for near-to-coast patrol to monitor all fishing boats and act as deterrence to prevent any nefarious activities from Karwar to Kasaragod to cover the 320 km of coastline, it said.

Coast Guard ships and aircraft have maintained extensive search in the area for intercepting any suspect vessel, it added.