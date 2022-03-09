Coastal Star, new franchise partner for Mercedes-Benz in Kerala 

Mercedes-Benz has strengthened its presence in Kerala by appointing Coastal Star as the new sales and customer services franchise partner for the State.

The new franchise will have a presence in the key markets of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram. Coastal Star is part of the Mahavir Group, which has over 25 years in automotive retail and service, and are among the first partners of Mercedes-Benz in India.

Managing Director, Coastal Star, Thomas Alex, said Mercedes-Benz has been the top luxury car brand in Kerala for the last seven years and has a 48 per cent market share in the state. It has received an encouraging customer response and witnessed strong potential and demand for Mercedes-Benz in the state.

“We are overwhelmed by the strong customer response to our operations, with more than 100 confirmed bookings in a span of less than 100 days and servicing more than 1,000 vehicles. Coastal Star has set a clear roadmap for redefining the luxury car experience in the market and the upcoming 50,000 sq ft facility in Kochi will showcase the wide range of Mercedes-Benz, AMG and the exclusive Maybach range of high-end vehicles,” he said.