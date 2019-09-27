Cochin International Airport bags global award for passenger satisfaction

Cochin International Airport Ltd has been selected as the best airport in terms of services it offered to passengers, based on a survey conducted by Airport Council International (ACI). CIAL was emerged the topper in 5-15 million passenger category among the airports in the Asia-Pacific region.

The annual Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards by Airport Council International recognise and reward the best airports in the world based on ASQ departure survey. ACI ASQ survey is the world renowned and established airport service quality benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction and is designed for airports to understand the importance of monitoring and improving passenger service.

Cochin International Airport ranked amongst the best airports in the 5-15 million category in the Asia Pacific region for 2018. CIAL received the recognition at the second annual ACI Customer Experience Global Summit held at Bali, Indonesia.

The award was received from Angela Gittens, Director General, Airports Council International by Saji K George, Executive Director and Abraham Joseph, Assistant General Manager, Operations.

“The Airport Service Quality Awards celebrate the achievements of airports in delivering the best customer experience and they represent the highest possible accolade for airport operators around the world,” said Angela Gittens.

The airports from China and one from Indonesia also won recognitions in the ACI award in same category. There was no other airport from India in the 5-15 million category in the best airport by size and region category. AAI airport Indore figures in best airport in 2-5 million category.