Cochin International Boat show from December 6

The 2nd edition of Cochin International Boat Show 2019 will be held from December 6 to 8 at Samudrika Convention Centre, Willingdon Island, Kochi.

CIBS 2019 is currently the only event happening in India for the leisure, rescue, maritime and boating sectors and will attract buyers from the leisure, marine, tourism, fishing and other related industries.

The event is endorsed and supported by MSME Department; Southern Naval Command, Kochi and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Kerala Chapter.

This year, concurrent to the main exhibition, Cochin Motor Boat Rally will also be held on December 6 at Willingdon Island backwaters.

CIBS is currently the only boating even taking place in India and many of the leading international brands are being represented through Indian dealers and exhibiting alongside the leading yacht brands including Princess, Marina, Bayliner, ClassNK and many indigenous boat manufacturers from Kerala too.