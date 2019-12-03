National

Cochin International Boat show from December 6

December 3

The 2nd edition of Cochin International Boat Show 2019 will be held from December 6 to 8 at Samudrika Convention Centre, Willingdon Island, Kochi.

CIBS 2019 is currently the only event in India for leisure, rescue, maritime and boating sectors and will attract buyers from the industry and allied segments.

The event is endorsed and supported by the MSME Department; Southern Naval Command, Kochi and Indo-American Chamber of Commerce, Kerala Chapter.

This year, concurrent with the main exhibition, Cochin Motor Boat Rally will also be held on December 6 at Willingdon Island backwaters.

Many of the leading international brands are being represented through Indian dealers and exhibiting alongside the leading yacht brands including Princess, Marina, Bayliner, ClassNK and a number of indigenous boat manufacturers.

