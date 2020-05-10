Cochin Port Trust helps during ‘Operation Samudra Sethu’ for Maldives expatriates

The Cochin Port Trust lends helping hand in 'Operation Samudra Setu' by throwing open its resources for facilitating the smooth transition of expatriates.

The Samudrika Cruise Terminal has been opened up for handling the expatriates and the Port has taken up necessary refurbishments consistent with the medical protocols.

The first group of 698 persons evacuated from the Maldives arrived on Sunday morning by the ship 'INS Jalaswa' of the Indian Navy.

The ship is berthed at BTP Jetty and the disembarkation procedures are being carried out at Samudrika Cruise Terminal.

The group comprises 595 males and 103 females. Of the passengers, 14 are children below 10 years and 19 pregnant women. Though most of the passengers are from Kerala and Tamil Nadu, there are repatriates of 18 other states/UTs also in the ship. Passengers showing Covid symptoms are being disembarked first followed by others in small groups, district-wise.

The thermal screening of passengers on arrival is being carried out by the Port Health Organisation. Customs and Immigration procedures are carried out inside the terminal, where arrangements have also been made for the distribution of SIM cards by BSNL and installation of ArogyaSetu in mobile phones of passengers. Disinfection facilities for baggage and free wi-fi have been made available by the Port at the terminal, port officials said.

The State Government has ensured that adequate arrangements have been made for onward travel to hospitals/institutional quarantine centres/home quarantine by deploying ambulances, state transport buses, and taxis. These arrangements are being co-ordinated by the District Administration, Police Department and Health Department.

This is the Indian Navy’s first massive evacuation exercise during the Covid-19 lockdown, official sources said.