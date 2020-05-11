Cochin SEZ mops up ₹258 crore amid lockdown via medical products exports

Cochin Special Economic Zone (CSEZ) said it has mopped up revenues of ₹258 crore till May 8 by producing essential medical equipment.

The lockdown-exempted units at CSEZ — those manufacturing medical equipment and essential commodities — rose to meet the challenges by upgrading to produce medical solutions such as ventilators and N-95 masks, said DV Swami, Development Commissioner, CSEZ. Around 100 tonnes of medical items were exported and CSEZ ensured smooth functioning of these units by getting speedy clearances for dispatching the consignments to both domestic and overseas destinations, he said.

Personal protection equipment (PPE) manufacturing units such as Amazing Rubber Products, Beta Healthcare Products, SafeCare Rubber and Primus Gloves have cleared 60 lakh units of surgical/nitrile examination gloves worth ₹5 crore to various medical services corporations and hospitals during the lockdown, he added.

Innovative products

According to Saju Surendran, Deputy Development Commissioner, CSEZ, the NeST Group has developed a prototype of a ventilator that is compact, portable and affordable. The product is awaiting approvals for commercial manufacture; once received these can be put to use for the treatment of Covid-19 patients, he said.

Another notable innovation is by Filtrowin Industries, an air filter manufacturing unit that is now producing N-95 masks for healthcare professionals. The commercial production of the masks has already started, Surendran said.

QBURUST Technologies, another SEZ unit, has developed ‘PiQup’, an intelligent essential commodity ordering and pick-up scheduling app that seeks to facilitate social distancing and crowd control. It ensures that only a specific number of people are present in a store at a point of time.

Established in 1984, CSEZ houses about 100 units, operating in varied sectors such as electronics hardware, engineering, gem & jewellery, IT & ITes, agro & food processing, textile & garments, etc. The total exports in FY19 stood at ₹43,123 crore.