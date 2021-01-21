National

Cognizant, Infosys, Micron win HYSEA CSR awards

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on January 21, 2021 Published on January 21, 2021

IT majors Cognizant and Infosys have won the CSR (corporate social responsibility) awards instituted by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA). The two firms won the award in the category of ‘education initiatives’.

Infosys’ Hyderabad unit has also won the award in the category of ‘environment initiatives’ along with HSBC Electronic Data Processing India.

Micron Technology and Tech Mahindra have received the awards in the category of ‘health and well-being’ initiatives.

The awards were given away by badminton player Pullela Gopichand at a function organised at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Thursday.

The theme for the fourth CSR summit was ‘Volunteer to make a difference’ and explored volunteering opportunities for corporate employees in three key areas of education, environment and health.

“Our education initiative DDI (Disruptive Digital Intervention) has reached more than 12,000 students in 30 schools in Telangana,” Bharani K Aroll, President of HYSEA, said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 21, 2021
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Related

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.