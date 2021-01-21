Cognizant, Infosys, Micron win HYSEA CSR awards

IT majors Cognizant and Infosys have won the CSR (corporate social responsibility) awards instituted by the Hyderabad Software Enterprises Association (HYSEA). The two firms won the award in the category of ‘education initiatives’.

Infosys’ Hyderabad unit has also won the award in the category of ‘environment initiatives’ along with HSBC Electronic Data Processing India.

Micron Technology and Tech Mahindra have received the awards in the category of ‘health and well-being’ initiatives.

The awards were given away by badminton player Pullela Gopichand at a function organised at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Thursday.

The theme for the fourth CSR summit was ‘Volunteer to make a difference’ and explored volunteering opportunities for corporate employees in three key areas of education, environment and health.

“Our education initiative DDI (Disruptive Digital Intervention) has reached more than 12,000 students in 30 schools in Telangana,” Bharani K Aroll, President of HYSEA, said.